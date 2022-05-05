POLL | Would you hire a private investigator to solve a case or do you trust police?

The revelation by EFF leader Julius Malema that the party had deployed its own investigators to look into the death of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, has sparked mixed responses.

Some said they would do the same because they didn't trust the police while others felt police were capable of investigating crime and bringing perpetrators to book.

Malema visited the Gardee family on Wednesday. He told journalists the party was conducting its own investigation into events that led to Hillary's death. He sent a strong message to perpetrators, saying they “touched the wrong one this time”, and that they had provoked “the ugly side of the EFF”.

“We want to teach them a lesson they will never forget for the rest of their lives because they took the wrong one this time around. Anyone who touches our children touches us. They don’t want to see the ugly side of the EFF. They invited the ugly side and we will show them,” said Malema.