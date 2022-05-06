Constantly checking your social media 'can be bad for parenting'

The negative circumstances such as unemployment and gender-based violence were identified as unconducive home environments which affected child development, especially during the first 1,000 days or the first two years of life.

Better socioeconomic status, feeling safe and family support were associated to responsive caregiving and early stimulation of children.

Participants expressed an array of financial difficulties, including unemployment, as detrimental to their ability to care for their children effectively. Stress is often associated with mood disruption, which affects parents’ behaviours towards their children and may prevent parents from having proper interaction and engagement with their children. Some parents said they couldn’t give their children what they wanted due to tight budgets. This often left them feeling guilty.

Many parents also expressed concerns about the unsafe environments they lived in, with some fearing that their children may be harmed physically, sexually assaulted and abducted. While many preferred to always be in proximity to their children, this was not always possible due to their daily activities beneficial to their children’s development such as work.

“These days the children disappear ... get raped and assaulted. People come from the road ... and then they fight with bottles. It actually isn’t safe for me to sit in the yard with her,” said a 24-year-old mother.

A 38-year-old mother said being with her child all the time gave a sense of relief.

“I raised her on my arm because I feel that she is safer on my arm. If she gets hurt over there, then I’m not close enough, but if she is on my arm, then she is safe.”

Writing in Journal of Health, Population and Nutrition, lead researcher Babatope Adebiyi said there is a need to remove barriers, either through policies or interventions, to allow effective parenting in poor communities.

“This is because effective parenting is vital in improving developmental outcomes for children within the first 1,000 days of life. Therefore, there is a need to develop policies and interventions to promote effective parenting within the first 1,000 days in the communities.

“The development of policies and interventions to promote effective parenting will enable children to survive, thrive and transform their human potential,” he said.

TimesLIVE

