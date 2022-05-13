×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Didn’t collected your R350 grant at the post office? Here's how to access your money

13 May 2022 - 08:56
The SA Social Security Agency has called on grant beneficiaries to use other payment methods due to cash challenges.
The SA Social Security Agency has called on grant beneficiaries to use other payment methods due to cash challenges.
Image: SA government via Twitter

In the wake of the SA Post Office (Sapo) discontinuing payment of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant, beneficiaries will have to use supermarkets or ATMs to access the funds.

Sapo this week announced it will no longer pay the grant through its branches, saying the move will help ease long queues at its branches. It added on Thursday that "cash challenges" prevent it from paying grants at its branches.

Where can I collect my grant?

You can collect your grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers or USave stores. 

Sapo and the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) advise those who get the grant to choose this payment option in their applications when applying for the grant. 

Those who chose to receive their funds at Sapo branches are requested to visit www.srd.sassa.gov.za and select an option to collect the grant from one of the  supermarkets mentioned. 

“Clients who still have uncollected Covid-19 SRD grant of R350 credit at Sapo/Postbank can collect at any of the retail outlets,” said Sassa. 

How will I collect my grant?

Sassa said those approved for the grant will receive a PIN so that they can transact at the nearest supermarket or ATM. 

Sassa staff will also assist to help you access services and ensure that correct information is provided.

“All clients are reminded that they can use the Sassa/Sapo card at any retail outlet or bank ATM. Clients can either withdraw the cash they require or use the card to purchase goods. Balances left in the card are safe and can be accessed whenever required. There is no need to withdraw all the cash at once,” said Sassa. 

What do I need to take with me?

When going to supermarkets to collect the funds, you must have your ID and the cellphone you registered when applying for the grant, because the OTP number will be sent to the registered number. 

“All applicants for the grant are encouraged to update their details on the system to have the grant paid into their own personal bank account as this is the safest way in which to receive the funds.”  

Sassa said it will continue to engage communities and local leadership — traditional leaders and/or councillors — to inform those who get the grant of options they have to access their funds.

READ MORE:

Want to collect your grant at the post office? Sassa says you won't get your money because of 'cash challenges'

The SA Social Security Agency says it's experiencing "cash challenges" that are preventing people from collecting social grants at cash pay points, ...
News
20 hours ago

SA Post Office will no longer pay R350 grants at it branches

The SA Post Office has stopped paying R350 SRD grants at its branches.
News
2 days ago

SA Post Office to investigate cashiers allegedly charging R350 grant recipients R50 to jump queues

Several recipients accused post office cashiers, allegedly working in cahoots with security guards, of charging them R50 to jump long queues to ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Husband who offered R2,000 hit with R70,000 monthly maintenance bill South Africa
  2. DA takes jab at Dlamini-Zuma for 'finally finding the capital city of SA almost ... South Africa
  3. PhD candidate whose long road began as car guard at a Pretoria mall South Africa
  4. Durban man 'forged matric certificate' to enter medical school 12 years ago South Africa
  5. Clean up your house: ex-Tshwane mayor sued for nearly R1m in deal gone awry News

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail