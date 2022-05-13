Didn’t collected your R350 grant at the post office? Here's how to access your money

In the wake of the SA Post Office (Sapo) discontinuing payment of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant, beneficiaries will have to use supermarkets or ATMs to access the funds.

Sapo this week announced it will no longer pay the grant through its branches, saying the move will help ease long queues at its branches. It added on Thursday that "cash challenges" prevent it from paying grants at its branches.

Where can I collect my grant?

You can collect your grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers or USave stores.

Sapo and the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) advise those who get the grant to choose this payment option in their applications when applying for the grant.

Those who chose to receive their funds at Sapo branches are requested to visit www.srd.sassa.gov.za and select an option to collect the grant from one of the supermarkets mentioned.

“Clients who still have uncollected Covid-19 SRD grant of R350 credit at Sapo/Postbank can collect at any of the retail outlets,” said Sassa.

How will I collect my grant?

Sassa said those approved for the grant will receive a PIN so that they can transact at the nearest supermarket or ATM.

Sassa staff will also assist to help you access services and ensure that correct information is provided.

“All clients are reminded that they can use the Sassa/Sapo card at any retail outlet or bank ATM. Clients can either withdraw the cash they require or use the card to purchase goods. Balances left in the card are safe and can be accessed whenever required. There is no need to withdraw all the cash at once,” said Sassa.

What do I need to take with me?

When going to supermarkets to collect the funds, you must have your ID and the cellphone you registered when applying for the grant, because the OTP number will be sent to the registered number.

“All applicants for the grant are encouraged to update their details on the system to have the grant paid into their own personal bank account as this is the safest way in which to receive the funds.”

Sassa said it will continue to engage communities and local leadership — traditional leaders and/or councillors — to inform those who get the grant of options they have to access their funds.