Suspects accused of murdering Elvis Nyathi released on bail of R3,000 each

The rest of the charges stem from an alleged act of vigilantism, when Zimbabweans were allegedly attacked by a group of residents.

Residents had accused Zimbabweans of committing crimes in the area. The group is alleged to have robbed some victims and demanded money in exchange for the release of those being held.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng South spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane welcomed the court’s decision.

She said the purpose of hearing the bail application was to determine whether the accused would attend their trial.

“The court took a decision that they are suitable candidates to be released on bail and secured bail of R,3000 each. The court is convinced they will not evade the trial and are not a danger to public safety or public order and their release will not jeopardise the functioning of the justice system,” she said.

Mjonondwane said the NPA accepted and respected the decision of the court to grant bail.

TimesLIVE

