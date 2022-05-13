Elvis Nyathi murder case bail application judgment

Judgment in the bail application of the seven men accused of killing Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi is expected to be handed down today in the Randburg magistrate’s court.

The suspects are accused of killing Nyathi in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, last month during unrest over crime in the area.

They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and extortion.

TimesLIVE

