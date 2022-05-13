×

South Africa

LISTEN | Violence erupts at Soweto school as parents demand release of boy arrested for death of fellow pupil

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
13 May 2022 - 11:40
The grade 10 pupil was allegedly stabbed four times. Stock photo.
The grade 10 pupil was allegedly stabbed four times. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/artfully

Mayhem broke out at a Soweto school on Friday after the arrest of a grade 9 pupil for allegedly stabbing to death a grade 10 pupil over an alleged incident of bullying.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said Thaba-Jabula Secondary School in Pimville had to be closed early after parents arrived demanding the release of the arrested boy and pupils began fighting among themselves.

“According to information at our disposal, the incident took place on school premises during break time on Thursday. It is alleged that the grade 9 learner was defending his younger brother from being bullied by the deceased grade 10 learner. He reportedly stabbed the learner four times during the fight and fled the scene,” he said.

“The wounded learner was rushed to a nearby medical facility by an educator and unfortunately succumbed to his wounds at about 5pm while receiving medical attention.”

Police were called and the schoolboy was arrested.

The department dispatched psychosocial support officials to provide counselling to pupils and teachers at the school early on Friday.

“This process could not go ahead as some parents stormed the school demanding the release of learners. Subsequently, school has been dismissed for the day because some learners began fighting among themselves,” Mabona said.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi condemned the violent behaviour. “We always encourage learners to report incidents of bullying so that disciplinary action is taken against perpetrators. Revenge cannot be a solution,” he said.

“This is to appeal to parents to allow schooling to resume on Monday so the necessary support is provided to the school community.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased learner.”

