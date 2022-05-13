LISTEN | Violence erupts at Soweto school as parents demand release of boy arrested for death of fellow pupil

The department dispatched psychosocial support officials to provide counselling to pupils and teachers at the school early on Friday.

“This process could not go ahead as some parents stormed the school demanding the release of learners. Subsequently, school has been dismissed for the day because some learners began fighting among themselves,” Mabona said.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi condemned the violent behaviour. “We always encourage learners to report incidents of bullying so that disciplinary action is taken against perpetrators. Revenge cannot be a solution,” he said.

“This is to appeal to parents to allow schooling to resume on Monday so the necessary support is provided to the school community.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased learner.”

TimesLIVE

