South Africa

Brace yourself: load-shedding shifts to stage 3 on Monday and Tuesday

15 May 2022 - 09:24 By TIMESLIVE
Kendal Power station in Ogies, Mpumalanga.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Due to a continued loss of generating capacity, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm until 10pm on Sunday, and stage 3 will be implemented on Monday and Tuesday evening, Eskom announced on Sunday.

“On Monday and Tuesday evening, at the same times, load-shedding will be implemented at stage 3. Thereafter load-shedding will be reduced to stage 2 for the rest of the week.”

The power utility said it would continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes.

Since Saturday evening, breakdowns occurred on a unit each at Tutuka, Camden and Majuba power stations. A generating unit each at Hendrina and Majuba power stations returned to service on Sunday.

“We currently have 2,094MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 640MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help limit the impact of load-shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.

“Eskom would like to remind the public that load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 05:00 and 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 and 22:00 in the evenings.”

