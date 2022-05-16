Tin of stale toffees sells for R1,880
Private buyer puts in winning bid for Jan Smuts Christmas 1943 toffee tin
A 72-year-old tin of 18 stale toffees sold at the weekend for R1,880.
The rare World War 2 Jan Smuts Christmas 1943 toffee tin was among other antiques and collectibles that went under the hammer at Old Johannesburg Warehouse Auctioneers.
The tin was one of thousands given to SA soldiers by Smuts and his wife Isie for Christmas during the war and came to be the property of 1995 Rugby World Cup centre Christiaan Scholtz, 51, who owns the auction company.
Scholtz, well known for playing at centre in the 1995 Rugby World Cup, bought the toffee tin years ago while travelling.
Speaking to TimesLIVE last week, he said: “I bought it travelling overseas many years ago. It was part of a package, a box of items. I have just moved house and downsized, so I cleared out some items.”
He had been selling antiques as a law student in Stellenbosch. He went into the business because his grandfather was trading in the Eastern Cape and he began gathering and selling old items. The idea for an antique shop came from his former wife's father, who owned one.
Scholtz said empty World War 2 Christmas tins usually go for hundreds of rand, but tins with the items still inside are very rare and go for thousands.
Auctioneer Imre Lamprecht said more than 1,000 people from around the world registered to participate in the weekend online auction.
The tin went to a private buyer who collects coins and militaria. The sale price was in line with what was expected.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.