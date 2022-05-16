Tin of stale toffees sells for R1,880

A 72-year-old tin of 18 stale toffees sold at the weekend for R1,880.

The rare World War 2 Jan Smuts Christmas 1943 toffee tin was among other antiques and collectibles that went under the hammer at Old Johannesburg Warehouse Auctioneers.

The tin was one of thousands given to SA soldiers by Smuts and his wife Isie for Christmas during the war and came to be the property of 1995 Rugby World Cup centre Christiaan Scholtz, 51, who owns the auction company.

Scholtz, well known for playing at centre in the 1995 Rugby World Cup, bought the toffee tin years ago while travelling.