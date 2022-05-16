×

South Africa

Power alert: Load-shedding moves to stage 4 at 5pm on Monday

16 May 2022 - 15:08
Due to a further loss of generating capacity, load-shedding will be increased to stage 4 from 5pm to 10pm tonight. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

Load-shedding has been increased to stage 4 on Monday because of further loss of generation capacity.

Eskom said unit 2 of the Kusile power station tripped, taking 720MW of generating capacity with it.

“While this unit has since returned to service, it will slowly load up to full capacity during the night. This added loss of capacity regretfully requires Eskom to increase load-shedding to stage 4 from 5pm until 10pm tonight,” it said in a statement on Monday. 

The power utility said it will continue to monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary.

“This morning a generating unit each at Hendrina, Tutuka and Kriel power stations were returned to service, while a unit at Arnot power station was taken offline for repairs. We have 1,904MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,255MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Eskom has appealed to all South Africans to help limit the affect of load-shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and switching off all non-essential items.

“Eskom would like to remind the public that load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially between 5am and 9am and from 4pm to 10pm.”

