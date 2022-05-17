Insurance claims show road crashes almost back to pre-Covid-19 levels

The number of road accidents in SA is almost back to what it was before Covid-19.

This is according to Old Mutual Insure, which made the deduction from trends it is seeing from claims made by clients.

“One of the trends we are seeing in terms of claims is that the number of road incidents such as accidents, including fender benders and more serious events, is almost back to what it was before Covid-19, which is very worrying,” said Lizo Mnguni, spokesperson for Old Mutual Insure.

He said before the pandemic there was a higher frequency of vehicles on the road. During the Covid-19 lockdown, when motorists weren’t using their vehicles as much, the number of claims for road-related incidents dropped.

“Since many organisations have adopted hybrid working models and curfews have been suspended, drivers are back on the roads and more serious accidents, many of which involve fatalities, are being reported.”

Another factor Mnguni cited was that road infrastructure has not kept up with the number of drivers on the roads.