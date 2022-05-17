×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

West Rand municipality fined for not managing untreated wastewater

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
17 May 2022 - 18:46
Randfontein AfriForum chair Matiam van Vuuren, who complained about the sewage spillage into water resources in the area. The Randfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday fined Rand West City local municipality R10m for contravening the National Environmental Management Act.
Randfontein AfriForum chair Matiam van Vuuren, who complained about the sewage spillage into water resources in the area. The Randfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday fined Rand West City local municipality R10m for contravening the National Environmental Management Act.
Image: Alon Skuy

The Randfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday fined the Rand West City local municipality R10m for contravening the national environmental management Act (Nema).

However, R7m of the fine was suspended for five years on condition that the municipality is not convicted of further offences in terms of the Nema.

The municipality entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the state. It pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the provisions of the water use licence and failure to manage the untreated waste water from spilling into water resources in the area including Elandsvleispruit and Rietspruit.

The National Prosecuting Authority said poor operation and maintenance of the Rand Waste Water Treatment Works plant placed the environment, human and animal life in harm's way after spillage was found containing high amounts of E. coli, faecal coliform and suspended solids.

Matiam van Vuuren, AfriForum chairperson of the Randfontein branch, reported the spillage to the police after several complaints lodged by farmers in the municipality.

Van Vuuren also reported the spillage to the department of water & sanitation (DWS).

Despite interventions from DWS, including financial support to assist the municipality to refurbish the waste water treatment works plant so as to remedy the situation, the plant remained unmaintained and without the necessary repairs.

AfriForum said Tuesday’s outcome was its first success with such complaints.

It said both AfriForum and government’s Green Drop reports show that only 22 (2.3%) of 850 sewage treatment plants comply with the Green Drop standards.

“This ruling and the process that has been followed to make this a reality, is part of our strategy to hold municipalities and more specifically municipal managers accountable to ensure that there are consequences for the mismanagement that prevails in many municipalities,” said Morné Mostert, manager of local government affairs at AfriForum.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Hazardous spill causes gridlock on KZN road

Traffic is being diverted from the Nottingham Road off-ramp onto the R103 in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands after a heavy-duty motor vehicle containing ...
News
6 days ago

Did eThekwini ignore warnings of impending poo-lluted beaches?

Municipality accused of keeping beaches open despite clear evidence of ‘critical’ e-coli readings
News
4 months ago

AfriForum's hackles up as abattoir 'spills blood' into nature reserve

AfriForum has urged the environment department's Green Scorpions to investigate an abattoir in the Northern Cape town of Kuruman for allegedly ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  2. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  3. ‘I deserve every cent of my R300m’: Sibanye-Stillwater boss defends fat pay ... News
  4. Operation Dudula now targeting ‘both legal and illegal immigrants’ South Africa
  5. Court rules in favour of Gauteng education department in placement dispute News

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August