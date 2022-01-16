News

Did eThekwini ignore warnings of impending poo-lluted beaches?

Municipality accused of keeping beaches open despite clear evidence of ‘critical’ e-coli readings

16 January 2022 - 00:00 By Orrin Singh and Lwazi Hlangu

Despite warning signs of contamination in November, eThekwini municipality seemingly ignored tests showing high levels of e-coli, a bacteria commonly found in sewage, in the Umgeni River catchment and allowed beaches within the immediate vicinity to remain open over the festive period.

The province has experienced torrential rains during the season, which have flooded the Umgeni River, washing brown murky water and black sludge directly into the Indian Ocean as thousands of tourists and locals unknowingly frolicked in the contaminated sea...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa declares war on fightback faction Politics
  2. 'I knew she would achieve something one day': Resident hails SBV guard who ... News
  3. No insurance for fire-ravaged parliament, could cost R1bn to rebuild News
  4. Residents ordered to stop fixing their Northern Cape town News
  5. Dudu Myeni in the dock? Don't hold your breath News

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...