Did eThekwini ignore warnings of impending poo-lluted beaches?

Municipality accused of keeping beaches open despite clear evidence of ‘critical’ e-coli readings

Despite warning signs of contamination in November, eThekwini municipality seemingly ignored tests showing high levels of e-coli, a bacteria commonly found in sewage, in the Umgeni River catchment and allowed beaches within the immediate vicinity to remain open over the festive period.



The province has experienced torrential rains during the season, which have flooded the Umgeni River, washing brown murky water and black sludge directly into the Indian Ocean as thousands of tourists and locals unknowingly frolicked in the contaminated sea...