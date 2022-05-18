R93m settlement ends collusion tussle over Cape Town Stadium construction

The City of Cape Town and three construction companies it accused of collusion and bid-rigging on the Cape Town Stadium have reached a settlement which ends a R430m high court damages case.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the city council, WBHO, Stefanutti Stocks and Aveng Africa said the settlement includes a payment of R31.3m by each contractor to the council.

WBHO and Stefanutti Stocks also committed to corporate social investments projects in Cape Town. Aveng no longer has a construction business in SA.

The settlement ends a dispute that dates back to 2014 and has its roots in a R4.5bn project that began in 2007 to build one of SA's new stadiums for the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

After a Competition Commission investigation, 15 construction companies agreed to pay penalties totalling R1.46bn for collusion and bid-rigging.