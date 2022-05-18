×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

R93m settlement ends collusion tussle over Cape Town Stadium construction

18 May 2022 - 10:56 By TimesLIVE
Three construction companies and the City of Cape Town have reached a settlement that ends a legal fight over collusion and bid-rigging for the construction of Cape Town Stadium. Stock photo.
Three construction companies and the City of Cape Town have reached a settlement that ends a legal fight over collusion and bid-rigging for the construction of Cape Town Stadium. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/mukovher

The City of Cape Town and three construction companies it accused of collusion and bid-rigging on the Cape Town Stadium have reached a settlement which ends a R430m high court damages case.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the city council, WBHO, Stefanutti Stocks and Aveng Africa said the settlement includes a payment of R31.3m by each contractor to the council.

WBHO and Stefanutti Stocks also committed to corporate social investments projects in Cape Town. Aveng no longer has a construction business in SA.

The settlement ends a dispute that dates back to 2014 and has its roots in a R4.5bn project that began in 2007 to build one of SA's new stadiums for the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

After a Competition Commission investigation, 15 construction companies agreed to pay penalties totalling R1.46bn for collusion and bid-rigging. 

it is in the best interests of all parties to amicably settle the matter rather than prolong an extended and costly arbitration and court process
Joint statement

Cape Town Stadium was one of 15 projects covered by a settlement agreement with one of the companies, Group Five.

In December 2006, the commission said, Group Five colluded with WBHO Construction to submit a “cover price” on the stadium tender designed to ensure it would not be accepted.

The tender was awarded to the Murray & Roberts (M&R)/WBHO joint venture and the project was completed in December 2009. The World Cup kicked off at the stadium in June 2010.

Wednesday's joint statement said the three companies being sued had “engaged positively with the City of Cape Town”.

“Since 2010, the SA construction sector has contracted in scale and capacity, with limited infrastructure spend by government over the past decade, compounded by the lacklustre economy and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These challenges have seen several industry failures while others, including Aveng, have divested of their SA construction businesses.

“While the city and the contractors remain confident of their respective legal positions, it has been mutually agreed that it is in the best interests of all parties to amicably settle the matter rather than prolong an extended and costly arbitration and court process. This will allow for future positive engagements between the city and the contractors.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

World Cup stadia bid collusion exposed

Seven major construction and engineering firms met secretly in 2006 to allocate tenders on World Cup stadium projects and to agree on a 17.5% profit ...
News
8 years ago

WBHO blames media for collusion

It is hard to tell why Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) executive chairman Mike Wylie was given 900000 shares worth R6.5-million in the construction ...
Lifestyle
8 years ago

Cape Town sets lawyers on stadium bid-riggers

The City of Cape Town is taking legal action to recover R400-million from the companies linked to collusion and bid-rigging before the construction ...
News
7 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  2. Court rules in favour of Gauteng education department in placement dispute News
  3. Operation Dudula now targeting ‘both legal and illegal immigrants’ South Africa
  4. ConCourt overturns life sentence of law student who stabbed police officers he ... South Africa
  5. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August