South Africa

Repo rate rises to 4.75%, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announces

19 May 2022 - 15:11 By TimesLIVE

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is on Thursday announcing whether the repo rate will increase. 

Economists believe the rate may well increase amid high inflation due to the impact of the Ukraine/Russia war on global supply chains.

Experts say a 50 basis point hike in the repo rate is possible at the May and July meetings of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee. The consensus on the previous two decisions was for hikes of 25bp. The repo rate is now 4.25%.

TimesLIVE

