South Africa

Pair arrested for allegedly kidnapping Durban schoolboy for R1m ransom

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
20 May 2022 - 12:14
Two people were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old who was on his way to school in Durban.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Two suspects who allegedly kidnapped a 13-year-old Durban schoolboy and demanded a R1m ransom will appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said the pair, aged 28 and 29, were arrested on Thursday by members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence, the Special Task Force, the Hostage Negotiation unit and Inanda detectives.

The boy was kidnapped on Wednesday.

“It is alleged a 13-year-old victim was forcefully taken by unknown suspects while on his way to school. The suspects also took the driver of the vehicle picking up the victim and put him in the boot. The driver was later released at Emachobeni, Inanda.

“A case of kidnapping was reported at Inanda police station and Hawks members were alerted. A joint operation was conducted and the search ensued,” said Mhlongo.

The suspects demanded R1m from the victim’s mother.

Mhlongo said “R90,000 was paid to the suspects but they never gave back the child”.

“A search continued and two suspects were arrested at Lindelani near Ntuzuma. Their arrest led to the rescue of the victim in an informal settlement at Ntuzuma.

“The R90,000 was recovered and the vehicle t used in the commission of the crime was seized.”

TimesLIVE

