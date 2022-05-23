×

WATCH LIVE | Mbalula joins Sanral media briefing to clarify R17.4bn adjudicated projects not awarded

23 May 2022 - 10:55 By TimesLIVE

Having taken note of reports that the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has cancelled adjudicated projects to the value of R17.4bn, transport minister Fikile Mbalula is joining a media briefing convened by the agency to clarify the matter.

