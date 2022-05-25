Joburg to form advisory panel to ensure Energy Indaba was no waste of time

The promise of a strategic document and the signing of a memorandum were the signs that Johannesburg executive mayor Mpho Phalatse was listening to corridor talk at the first Johannesburg Energy Indaba.

The mayor closed the event on Tuesday by saying the city was taking active steps to mitigate or erase the past 15 years of load-shedding which saw the degradation of the power supply and the city’s grid system.

Over two days, energy and city officials, experts and academics discussed solutions to the city’s power supply. The city now sees 90% of its electrical supply coming from Eskom and 10% from the Kelvin power station, an independent power producer (IPP).

Both entities are coal-powered, with Johannesburg calling for green energy solutions which will also more affordable.