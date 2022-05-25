WATCH | ‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused
25 May 2022 - 12:26
Convicted killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu and her co-accused Nomsa Mudau appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Wednesday morning.
The pair are accused of plotting to murder Nomsa’s ex-husband Justice Mudau for an insurance payout.
Justice attended the court appearance of his ex-wife, who he says “stole his happiness” and ripped apart his family.
“Considering there was another charge, where she threatened to finish me off, I have to go for a protection order.”
The case was postponed to May 31.
TimesLIVE
