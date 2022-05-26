×

Body of missing former KZN mayor found riddled with bullets

26 May 2022 - 13:17
The bullet-riddled body of former Verulam mayor Sagadava “Manna” Naidoo, 74, was discovered in a cane field on Thursday. He is believed to have been a victim of a farm invasion the day before.
Image: RUSA

The bloodied and bullet-riddled body of a former KwaZulu-Natal mayor turned farmer was discovered in a cane field in the Canelands area, north of Durban, on Thursday. 

Sagadava “Manna” Naidoo, 74, the former mayor of Verulam, went missing on Wednesday prompting a search by police, a security company and community policing forum members.

According to Reaction Unit SA owner Prem Balram, Naidoo is suspected to have been the victim of a farm invasion. 

Bloodied Body Of Missing Mayor Discovered: Canelands - KZN The bullet riddled body of 74 year old Manna Naidoo was...

Posted by Reaction Unit South Africa on Thursday, May 26, 2022

“Naidoo’s body was recovered by a search team who were patrolling the cane fields. He appears to have been shot multiple times. His white Toyota Hilux and several firearms were also stolen.”

Balram said Rusa was contacted by Naidoo’s family on Wednesday when they could not locate him. 

“An intense search was conducted by members of Rusa, SAPS, community organisations and civilian volunteers since Wednesday.” 

This was not the first attack on Naidoo. In 2017 two armed men attempted to enter his home but were unsuccessful. 

In 2014 Naidoo and his brother Sivaraj, a wealthy businessman, were entangled in a bitter dispute over their family fortune and assets worth R1bn. 

Police have been approached for comment. 

TimesLIVE

