South Africa

Two more arrested in connection with murder of Bontle Mashiyane

24 May 2022 - 15:29 By TimesLIVE
Two more suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of Bontle Mashiyane, bringing to five the number of suspects who are in jail.
Two more suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of Bontle Mashiyane, bringing to five the number of suspects who are in jail.
Image: Supplied

Two additional suspects appeared before the Kabokweni magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping, rape and murder of Bontle Mashiyane.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said Samuel Makebeletane Tsela, 63,  and his son Philasande Tsela, 28, were also remanded in custody until June 24.

They will join Collen Hlongwane, 36, Thapelo Ngomane, 25, and Ntombi Ngwenya, 40, during their next appearance at the Masoyi periodical court.

The trio face charges of rape, murder, kidnapping and dealing in human tissue.

Their case relates to the murder of Mashiyane, six, who was reported missing after she was last seen walking with Hlongwane in Mganduzweni, near White River on April 30.

Mashiyane’s body was found in bushes on Saturday, about 2km from her home, with body parts missing.

According to police, the suspects allegedly confessed to killing her for body parts. 

Hlongwane, Ngomane and Ngwenya abandoned their bail bid when they appeared in court on Monday.

Their case returns to court on June 24. 

TimesLIVE

