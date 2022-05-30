Judge says hands are tied on request to have Senzo Meyiwa doccie producers left out of proceedings

The judge presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Monday said his hands were tied in terms of entertaining a request from the legal representative of four of the five accused who wanted a production company filming a Netflix documentary on the case to be barred from recording.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela of the high court in Pretoria said he cannot order out anyone that had applied to participate in the trial, especially those who applied as part of the media.

Maumela said: “I cannot order the people representing Netflix to vacate the courtroom. I cannot order Ten10 films to vacate. Whoever has an issue with that will take it up through the proper legal channels.”

Advocate Malesela Teffo, for the accused, expressed concern as the company aired a documentary days before the trial, telling the court that speaking to some witnesses in their series has opened them up for intimidation and harassment.

“My witnesses have been exposed to all kinds of threats. This is not only affecting our clients but the family of the bereaved,” Teffo said.

Teffo told the court that with mainstream media, they have a platform (BCSA) where they could lay a formal complaint.

The company made a media application to be part of the proceedings and then informed the court that they did not intend to flight another episode on the documentary before the trial has concluded.