Netflix doccie makers in spotlight at Senzo Meyiwa trial
A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa trial wants the high court in Pretoria to exclude the Ten10 Films production company, which aired a documentary on the murder on Netflix, from further proceedings.
Advocate Malesela Teffo told the court the production company had spoken to witnesses which opened them up to intimidation and harassment.
“My witnesses have been exposed to all kind of threats. This is not only affecting our clients but the family of the bereaved.”
Teffo said with the media they had a platform where they could lay a formal complaint (the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA), but the production company represented an entity which was not a “media house” and was in court as a business concern to gather material that would be used for commercial gain.
He accused the company of “coming through the back door”, saying it took advantage of the media applications.
“They say they want to inform the public ... which public? Unless you have money to afford Netflix. This is for the middle class.”
Teffo said they were available to engage the company in court, but it should be another court. “Not this one. Here we are dealing with criminal procedures.”
Prosecutor advocate George Baloyi also expressed concern, saying that after making the documentary, the production company opened the floodgates to public speculation on who they think killed Meyiwa.
“They should be barred from further proceedings in court and flighting any more documentaries,” he said.
Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela said there had been complaints that when counsel spoke to their clients they were being followed by cameras, saying it cannot be allowed.
The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot dead in October 2014 in what was described as a botched robbery in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.
The matter continues.
TimesLIVE
