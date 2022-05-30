×

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Scheduled for 10am

30 May 2022 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE

The murder trial of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa resumes in the high court in Pretoria this morning after a month-long postponement.

The five men accused of murdering the footballer nearly eight years ago have denied any involvement in his killing.

RECORDED | Advocate Malesela Teffo appears in court

Advocate Malesela Teffo, defence attorney in the Senzo Meyiwa matter, will face his own legal battles in court on Friday morning.
3 days ago

MARC STRYDOM | Let’s hope SA can at last make sense of Senzo’s senseless murder

It’s taken eight years to bring five accused to trial for the murder of the soccer star, who is the focus of a Netflix documentary
1 month ago

Conspiracy theories swirl after Meyiwa accused’s advocate is cuffed in court

‘Bheki Cele doesn’t want me in this case,’ says advocate Malesela Teffo as he is led away
1 month ago

'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide open

Police are closing in on the alleged mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder after stumbling upon a trail of social media messages that appear to ...
1 year ago
