Zikalala criticises NGOs for ‘not keeping flood promises’

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has accused some NGOs of allegedly not sticking to their promises to assist in the recovery and rebuilding of the province.

The ad hoc joint committee on flood disaster relief and recovery visited KwaDukuza municipality at the weekend, where it received a briefing from Zikalala and mayor Lindile Nhaca.

Zikalala said while donations have poured in for NGOs, there were co-ordination challenges between government and civil society organisations.

He said many civil society organisations are given money by government to assist communities affected by the disaster, but they are not visible on the ground and their reports do not reflect what they claim to be doing.

“A lot has been said, yet what is said is not finding expression on the ground. Government is made to be seen as if it is unable to carry resources and can’t account. Lots of these NPOs and NGOs have been given money to assist people but nothing has been delivered on the ground,” said Zikalala.

“Some organisations say they are busy working, but what they do is not what they promised or publicised. Some have started to send us reports and you see what they claim is not what they are delivering.”