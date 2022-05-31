×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

Scheduled for 9.30am

31 May 2022 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE

The murder trial of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa continues in the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

The five men accused of murdering the footballer nearly eight years ago have denied any involvement in his killing.

MORE:

Judge says hands are tied on request to have Senzo Meyiwa doccie producers left out of proceedings

The judge presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Monday said his hands were tied in terms of entertaining a request from the legal representative ...
News
17 hours ago

RECORDED | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The murder trial of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa resumes in the high court in Pretoria this morning after a ...
News
1 day ago

Advocate defending suspects in Senzo Meyiwa case wants trial to resume early as ‘witnesses are in danger’

The advocate representing four of the five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana player Senzo Meyiwa has written to the high court to make an urgent ...
News
2 weeks ago
