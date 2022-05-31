×

South Africa

WATCH | Convicted serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu back in court

31 May 2022 - 10:42 By TimesLIVE

Convicted murderer and former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu returns to court on Tuesday morning.

She is being charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Ndlovu is serving six life sentences for a string of murders she orchestrated, in order to claim insurance payouts.

