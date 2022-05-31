×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cyclists and runners demand police presence as thugs target gadgets, bikes and even shoes

31 May 2022 - 10:32
A runner in Centurion was robbed of a Samsung smart watch and shoes on Sunday. File photo.
A runner in Centurion was robbed of a Samsung smart watch and shoes on Sunday. File photo.
Image: REUTERS

Gauteng cyclists, tired of having to look out for weapon-wielding thugs, will embark on a 50km ride to hand over a letter to police and department of public safety officials demanding greater police visibility.

On July 17 cyclists from different club teams as well as individuals will band together under the Safer Routes Forum banner to protest against increasing incidents of crime perpetrated against them.

Group organiser Lubabalo Mnyaka said the protest comes after the latest incident on Sunday where a runner on the M26 in Centurion was robbed of shoes and a watch.

The runner declined to speak to TimesLIVE, concerned that he would be targeted. He said on Twitter he will never run on the road again. His tweet has garnered more than 470 responses from other runners and riders relating their stories about crime they've experienced. It has also been retweeted more than 940 times and has in excess of 5,000 likes.

It's escalating and the crimes have become more organised, with groups now robbing, brandishing knives and even guns
Group organiser Lubabalo Mnyaka

Mnyaka said their demands are for police visibility from 5am-6am and 5pm-7pm on the M26 and R55 routes as well as Summit Road which joins the R55, which is a popular route for riders.

“There are lots of riding spots around Centurion and we've also asked security groups and the CPF that instead of parking, if they could drive along these routes during this time. We're not asking to be escorted, we just want visibility, because there is now an incident weekly.” 

He said criminals know when the cyclists ride and the incidents are increasing.

“It's escalating and the crimes have become more organised, with groups now robbing, brandishing knives and even guns.”

He said criminals are targeting runners for their shoes and their gadgets used for monitoring their pace, heartbeat and routes. These gadgets include smartwatches and heart rate monitors sometimes worn on the chest.

They are also targeting cyclists' bikes and cellphones.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Bicycles worth R1m stolen from visiting Mauritian cyclists

Thieves have stolen 12 bicycles worth around R1m belonging to the Mauritian national team who were staying at a guest farm in Paarl, police said on ...
Sport
2 months ago

WATCH | University of Limpopo professor shot dead while jogging

Polokwane police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and killed University of Limpopo lecturer Mohamed Saber Tayob while he was jogging.
News
2 months ago

Porsche driver kills popular triathlete cycling at Cradle of Humankind

A law firm, HJW attorneys, has stepped in to assist the national prosecuting authority "to ensure that all relevant witnesses, statements, blood ...
News
3 months ago

Joburg runners fume after robbers ‘released’ despite cops having ‘solid case’

Runners who were robbed in broad daylight are up in arms after their attackers were seemingly released without any prosecution.
News
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  3. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  4. Unisa VC in hot water over R72m laptop scheme News
  5. Victory from the grave for fired worker as City of Joburg gets order to pay up News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings