Cyclists and runners demand police presence as thugs target gadgets, bikes and even shoes

Gauteng cyclists, tired of having to look out for weapon-wielding thugs, will embark on a 50km ride to hand over a letter to police and department of public safety officials demanding greater police visibility.

On July 17 cyclists from different club teams as well as individuals will band together under the Safer Routes Forum banner to protest against increasing incidents of crime perpetrated against them.

Group organiser Lubabalo Mnyaka said the protest comes after the latest incident on Sunday where a runner on the M26 in Centurion was robbed of shoes and a watch.

The runner declined to speak to TimesLIVE, concerned that he would be targeted. He said on Twitter he will never run on the road again. His tweet has garnered more than 470 responses from other runners and riders relating their stories about crime they've experienced. It has also been retweeted more than 940 times and has in excess of 5,000 likes.