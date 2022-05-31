Cyclists and runners demand police presence as thugs target gadgets, bikes and even shoes
Gauteng cyclists, tired of having to look out for weapon-wielding thugs, will embark on a 50km ride to hand over a letter to police and department of public safety officials demanding greater police visibility.
On July 17 cyclists from different club teams as well as individuals will band together under the Safer Routes Forum banner to protest against increasing incidents of crime perpetrated against them.
Group organiser Lubabalo Mnyaka said the protest comes after the latest incident on Sunday where a runner on the M26 in Centurion was robbed of shoes and a watch.
The runner declined to speak to TimesLIVE, concerned that he would be targeted. He said on Twitter he will never run on the road again. His tweet has garnered more than 470 responses from other runners and riders relating their stories about crime they've experienced. It has also been retweeted more than 940 times and has in excess of 5,000 likes.
It's escalating and the crimes have become more organised, with groups now robbing, brandishing knives and even gunsGroup organiser Lubabalo Mnyaka
Mnyaka said their demands are for police visibility from 5am-6am and 5pm-7pm on the M26 and R55 routes as well as Summit Road which joins the R55, which is a popular route for riders.
“There are lots of riding spots around Centurion and we've also asked security groups and the CPF that instead of parking, if they could drive along these routes during this time. We're not asking to be escorted, we just want visibility, because there is now an incident weekly.”
He said criminals know when the cyclists ride and the incidents are increasing.
“It's escalating and the crimes have become more organised, with groups now robbing, brandishing knives and even guns.”
He said criminals are targeting runners for their shoes and their gadgets used for monitoring their pace, heartbeat and routes. These gadgets include smartwatches and heart rate monitors sometimes worn on the chest.
They are also targeting cyclists' bikes and cellphones.
