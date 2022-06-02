×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sipho Mkhatshwa set to bring bail bid in Hillary Gardee murder trial

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
02 June 2022 - 10:15
Sipho Mkhatshwa is one of three men accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee.
Sipho Mkhatshwa is one of three men accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee.
Image: Emile Bosch

EFF supporters gathered at the Mbombela magistrate's court in Mpumalanga on Thursday for the bail hearing of Hillary Gardee murder accused Sipho Mkhatshwa.

Gardee, 28, was the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

Mkhatshwa launched his bail application on Tuesday last week. He was arrested last month along with his co-accused Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama.

Gardee’s body was found next to a pine plantation on May 2 alongside a gravel road 40km outside Mbombela. She was kidnapped in the town on April 29 while travelling home with her adopted three-year-old daughter.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Gardee murder accused moved to maximum-security prison after cellphone found in cell

One of the accused in the Hillary Gardee rape and murder case has been moved to a maximum-security prison after prison officials allegedly found a ...
News
5 days ago

EXCLUSIVE | Hillary Gardee's suspected killer 'tortured' to implicate EFF's Floyd Shivambu — affidavit

Explosive statements to Independent Police Investigative Directorate reveal cops pursued bizarre claims.
News
6 days ago

Godrich Gardee’s touching moment to remember daughter Hillary

"We laid a wreath and lit a candle at the Guest House of Horror. They shot her at the back of the head here and in return, we came to give them ...
News
2 weeks ago

Accused killer relaxed and cheerful on day of Gardee’s murder, says friend

On the day Hillary Gardee was murdered, one of the men who allegedly kidnapped, raped, and killed her was having lunch at his favourite pub and ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'No Ferraris' for winner of R126m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  2. Households earning under R22,000pm can get City of Joburg debt written off South Africa
  3. Johannesburg man begs SAA to take his R5K — for two months! Consumer Live
  4. Senzo Meyiwa’s killer and the gun that killed him were in the house, says ... South Africa
  5. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux