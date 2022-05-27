EXCLUSIVE | Hillary Gardee's suspected killer 'tortured' to implicate EFF's Floyd Shivambu — affidavit

A suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee was allegedly tortured by police to implicate Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu in the April killing in Mpumalanga.

This is contained in a sworn statement deposed by Philemon Lukhele, one of three men arrested for Gardee’s murder, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

Lukhele's co-accused have made similar claims of torture, including waterboarding, suffocation and electrocution.

Despite Shivambu being called by TimesLIVE more than three times for his comment, he has not responded. His WhatsApp profile shows he read the messages TimesLIVE sent to him. EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said “at no time” did the police indicate Shivambu was a “person of interest”.

TimesLIVE is in possession of three statements made to Ipid by the three suspects arrested for Gardee's rape and murder — Lukhele, Albert Gama and Sipho Mkhatshwa. Ipid has confirmed their claims are being investigated.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told TimesLIVE: “There was no torture by the police to the suspects. The investigation is still ongoing and the case is currently on the court roll, so unfortunately we will no be able to comment on the merits and processes of the investigation.”

On May 13, Lukhele and his co-accused deposed statements on their alleged torture by officers investigating Gardee’s murder to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Shuping said the investigation on the alleged torture was under way. “The complainants were interviewed. The investigation is still in its early stages.”

The statements give insight into the first frantic hours of the police’s investigation and how officers asked questions about Shivambu, without any indication of why or how he would have allegedly been involved.

Mkhatshwa, Lukhele and Gama, who are all in custody, were arrested after Gardee’s body was found dumped next to a pine plantation in Mpumalanga 40km outside Mbombela.