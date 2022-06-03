EFF threatens national shutdown over fuel prices — what you need to know

Why a national shutdown?

The EFF said a national shutdown would force National Treasury and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe to introduce immediate measures to drop fuel prices.

The party said government does not have a practical and believable plan to address the rising cost of living.

“Government has demonstrated it is not interested in resolving this matter. Instead it is tone-deaf to the pleas of workers, the taxi industry and small businesses,” said the EFF.

“We will, in consultation with other key stakeholders, consider a national shutdown until the price of petrol is reduced. The National Treasury, together with the minister of energy, ought to introduce immediate measures to lower fuel and petrol prices.”

Other protests

The DA said it would protest in seven provinces against fuel price increases and to reject the government’s abuse of the prices.

DA MP and shadow minister of mineral resources and energy Kevin Mileham said the party would keep up the fight to have prices slashed.

“This government is mismanaging our finances,” he said.

“The ANC government is using the centrally controlled fuel price to thieve and loot South Africans. The exorbitant new fuel price is nothing short of criminal.”