The curious case of divine intervention when running for high office

As the youth put it, South Africa is a movie.

I laughed some weeks ago as former health minister and corruption implicated Zweli Mkhize announced he would heed the call from the people to run for ANC president.

Dressed in the finest of leopard skin and wielding a sjambok, Mkhize said he has heard from the people and will humbly contest for a position that leads to the country’s highest office. Mkhize did this during his son’s wedding ceremony. One wonders if his son was not getting married on that day, when would he have announced his inclination to run? Perhaps this was the world conspiring for him and orchestrating a perfect situation for his heavenly endorsed ascension to the union buildings.

Since vacating the health department after being fingered for corruption relating to Digital Vibes, the communication company that received a R150m tender which was later found to be unlawfully awarded, Mkhize has had numerous encounters with religious and traditional leaders who all seemingly want to see him as president of the ANC and the country.

In February Mkhize received a healthy number of congregants who prayed for him to get strength and blessed the tough road ahead.

These events are no doubt the first of many to come.