Grisly task of returning bones to cemetery left to traumatised residents
Ntuzuma locals claim authorities have yet to visit the area where skeletal remains were uprooted from graves during the floods
01 May 2022 - 00:00
The skeletal remains that washed from a cemetery during the deadly KwaZulu-Natal floods are the cause of continued distress for residents, who say local authorities have ignored them...
