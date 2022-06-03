×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Police minister Bheki Cele announces quarterly crime stats

03 June 2022 - 09:17 By TimesLIVE

Police minister Bheki Cele is releasing the quarterly crime statistics on Friday. The period covers crimes between January 1 and the end of March 2022.

CRIME STATS | 6,083 murders recorded in first three months of this year

From January to March 2022, 6,083 people were murdered in the country, an increase of 22.2% from the same period last year when 4,976 murders were ...
CRIME STATS | Serious crimes highest at CT Central police station, up 54.2%

Cape Town Central police station was top of the list of the 30 police stations which recorded the highest number of serious crimes in the first ...
CRIME STATS | Sexual offences up by 13.7%

The number of sexual offences reported to police in the first three months of the year increased by 13.7% to 13,799, an increase of 1,666 from the ...
EDITORIAL | Arrive at a solution, Cele and co, not a crime scene

Showing face at crime scenes will not fix the rot in the SAPS. What’s needed is funding and robust management
