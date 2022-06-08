×

South Africa

Meyiwa trial: Second docket which names Kelly Khumalo stalls trial

08 June 2022 - 13:20 By Shonisani Tshikalange and Penwell Dlamini
Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

A second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, opened against the occupants of the Vosloorus house where the footballer was shot dead, stalled the trial on Wednesday.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing one of the accused, told the high court in Pretoria she needs clarity from the National Prosecuting Authority on the two dockets as they name different suspects and charges.

The prior non-disclosure of the second docket has prejudiced her client, she said.

“The non-disclosure of such documents to accused 5 violated his rights to be given further particulars, all information in possession of the state, to be able to prepare his defence,” said Mshololo.

The docket, which the court heard was opened in 2019, five years after Meyiwa's death, named Kelly Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Gladness Khumalo, Zandi Khumalo, Tumelo Madlala, Mthokozisi Thwala and Maggy Phiri as suspects in a case of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Mshololo said: “I cannot make submissions until I talk to the author of this document.”

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The murder trial of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa continues in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.
She could also not continue with cross-examination of the first state witness, forensics expert Sgt Thabo Mosia.

SowetanLIVE reports the docket was used extensively by advocate Malesela Teffo, who represents four of the accused, during his cross-examination of Mosia.

Last week, Teffo told the court that in the docket opened in 2019, Khumalo, who was Meyiwa’s girlfriend, allegedly shot Meyiwa by mistake and she and the others hatched a plan to hide what had happened and say a robbery had taken place.

Mshololo said she wanted time to study the document to understand why two directors of public prosecutions arrived at different conclusions.

Five men — Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli — are standing trial for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They are pleading not guilty.

