Meyiwa trial: Second docket which names Kelly Khumalo stalls trial

A second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, opened against the occupants of the Vosloorus house where the footballer was shot dead, stalled the trial on Wednesday.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing one of the accused, told the high court in Pretoria she needs clarity from the National Prosecuting Authority on the two dockets as they name different suspects and charges.

The prior non-disclosure of the second docket has prejudiced her client, she said.

“The non-disclosure of such documents to accused 5 violated his rights to be given further particulars, all information in possession of the state, to be able to prepare his defence,” said Mshololo.

The docket, which the court heard was opened in 2019, five years after Meyiwa's death, named Kelly Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Gladness Khumalo, Zandi Khumalo, Tumelo Madlala, Mthokozisi Thwala and Maggy Phiri as suspects in a case of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Mshololo said: “I cannot make submissions until I talk to the author of this document.”