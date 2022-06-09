×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Batten down the hatches, forecasters say icy weather is on the way

09 June 2022 - 14:10 By TImesLIVE
The full gamut of winter weather will hit the Western Cape next week and spread throughout the country. Stock photo.
The full gamut of winter weather will hit the Western Cape next week and spread throughout the country. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/photoschmidt

Winter is about to hit SA hard, with warnings of gales that will damage buildings, waves that will threaten vessels, torrential rain that will flood roads and informal settlements, freezing conditions and snow.

The SA Weather Service said the Western Cape would be the first area affected by a series of cold fronts but most of the country would feel the chill during next week.

“A series of cold fronts are expected to make landfall over the western parts of the country early next week and move eastward, affecting most of SA,” the service said.

“These cold fronts are expected to result in strong winds, high waves, heavy rainfall, light snow and a significant drop in temperatures.”

Heralding the first front, northwesterly winds gusting up to 80km/h were expected in  southern parts of the Northern Cape and interior of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape from Sunday.

“These strong winds are likely to result in damage to formal and informal settlements as well as possible structural damage in these areas.

National environment department probes source of strong stench in parts of Gauteng

The national department of forestry, fisheries and environment is probing the source of the stench over parts of Gauteng for the past two days.
News
3 hours ago

“In addition, westerly to southwesterly waves, with significant wave heights of 4-4.5m, are expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas on Monday morning, continuing into the afternoon. These conditions may result in difficulty navigating at sea.

“By Monday evening, another cold front will reach the Western Cape. As these fronts make landfall, high rainfall amounts are expected mainly in the southwestern parts of the Western Cape, especially from Monday through to Wednesday afternoon. This rainfall will spread eastward on Tuesday towards the Eastern Cape.

“Rainfall accumulations are expected to reach 50-80mm over the mountainous areas of the Cape metropole, the western parts of Cape Winelands and the western parts of the Overberg districts between Monday and Wednesday.

“These high rainfall accumulations are likely to cause flooding of roads and formal/ informal settlements in these areas.”

In the Eastern Cape, where Nelson Mandela Bay is on the brink of running out of water, the rainfall would be lower and was “not anticipated to have any significant effect on the dam levels”, the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly over the Western Cape and Namakwa district on Monday. The cold weather would reach Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal between Wednesday and Thursday.

“With this cooling, freezing levels are expected to also drop significantly, resulting in light snowfall over the southern high ground of Namakwa, as well as the high-lying areas in the western interior of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday, spreading to the northeastern high ground of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Sars' bright idea gets tons of seized clothes, blankets to flood victims in four provinces

Sars says it conceived the idea to make the seized clothing, blankets and footwear available for relief efforts. Such items are usually destroyed.
News
22 hours ago

SANDF personnel come out guns blazing to help KZN flood victims

Army members have dipped into their personal finances to purchase supplies for those affected
News
18 hours ago

Above-normal rainfall for KZN this winter, weather service warns

The SA Weather Service has forecast a very wet winter for KwaZulu-Natal.
News
1 day ago

Elderly woman survives after vehicle 'rolled seven times' down Sani Pass

An elderly woman was seriously injured after her vehicle "rolled seven times" down Sani Pass while trying to negotiate an icy corner.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cyril’s alleged cash thief ‘sought protection’ from Cape Town underworld News
  2. Fewer people will qualify for the R350 grant going forward — see if you do South Africa
  3. Sars targets Centurion family trust in record R1.5bn tax assessment News
  4. ‘Let’s give him his roses’ — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla gets tongues wagging with ... South Africa
  5. Debris from Russian space rocket seen falling to earth over Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary