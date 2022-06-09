Your Covid-19 questions answered
I've had Covid-19, why should I get the vaccine?
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says the immunity people get from getting sick with Covid-19 is not better than that people get when vaccinated for the virus.
“Getting a Covid-19 vaccine is a safer and more dependable way to build immunity against Covid-19 than getting sick with Covid-19,” said the institute.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) in its interim statement on hybrid and other forms of Covid-19 immunity says infection-induced immunity is less effective than vaccine-induced immunity, which offers protection months after vaccine doses have been administered.
- Infection-induced immunity is immune protection in an unvaccinated individual after one or more SARS-CoV-2 infections;
- Vaccine-induced immunity is immune protection in an individual who has not been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 but has completed a primary series ( one or two doses of EUL Covid-19 vaccine depending on the product) of any Covid-19 vaccine or has also received a booster vaccination.
The International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities and the WHO recently issued updated guidelines for healthcare workers about the Covid-19 vaccine.
It said the initial Covid-19 jabs (two doses of Pfizer or one of J&J) offer more than 75% protection from serious illness, hospitalisation and death. This protection can last for about six months.
That protection is extended for several more months with a booster shot.
“While those who become infected with SARS-CoV-2 following primary vaccination typically experience milder illness, protection against the level of severity of infection does seem to decrease over time without a booster vaccination.”
WHERE CAN I GET MY BOOSTER SHOT?
The government and private sector have introduced thousands of vaccination sites across the country where you can get Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for free.
Click here to see vaccination sites in your area. You can also get the jab at Clicks or Dis-Chem pharmacies. You can find a Clicks vaccination site here and a Dis-Chem site here.
The health department and health organisation Right-to-Care have launched the FindMyJab.co.za app to make it easier for anyone to find the closest vaccination site using a smartphone, laptop or tablet.
