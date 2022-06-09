×

South Africa

Three suspected 'blue light robbers' killed in Sandton

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
09 June 2022 - 15:53
Three suspected robbers have been killed and a fourth suspect arrested after a shoot-out with police in Sandton, Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

Three suspected robbers have been killed and a fourth suspect arrested after a shoot-out with police in Sandton.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said members from crime intelligence were following information about suspects committing hijackings and armed robberies in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg, at times using vehicles fitted with blue lights.

Masondo said at about 7pm on Wednesday, the team was on the lookout for suspects when they spotted a Ford Figo with four occupants travelling in Bramley.

He said police tried to stop the vehicle but the suspects opened fire and sped off.

“A shoot-out and a high-speed chase ensued. While at Marlboro Drive, the suspects' car lost control and crashed into the wall. All the suspects jumped out of the car and the shoot-out continued.

“Three of the suspects were fatally wounded and one was arrested on the scene.”

Two of the three robbery suspects who were killed in Sandton on Wednesday evening.
Image: SAPS

He said police recovered three unlicensed firearms with ammunition and a blue LED light.

The vehicle had been hijacked in Bramley this month.

Last week in Lanseria, police arrested five men whom they believed were responsible for car hijackings and armed robberies around Gauteng. 

TimesLIVE

