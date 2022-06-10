Catch a train and sort out your car - you can now get your driver’s licence or pay fines at the Gautrain station

The Gauteng government has opened its first licensing centre at a Gautrain station in Midrand.

The smart driving licensing testing centre (DLTC) is the first of its kind.

The initiative comes after public transport and road infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo gazetted changes last year that will see Gautrain stations perform some of the same functions as traditional DLTCs.

The licensing testing centre at Midrand Gautrain station will offer services such as applications for driver’s licence and renewals, issuing of temporary driver’s licences, as well as payment of traffic fines.

Speaking at the launch, Mamabolo said the DLTC was aimed at creating additional capacity to meet the demand for licence renewals.

“The new pilot DLTC, which was built using alternative building materials, is completely off the grid, guaranteeing customers minimal disruptions and a quick, convenient service along the Gautrain line.”

The centre is part of four new stations to be delivered by the Gauteng department of roads and transport with the Gautrain management agency (GMA) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

When are the operating hours?

The centre will operate from 8am to 5pm on Mondays to Fridays and from 9am to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

“This state-of-the-art facility gives us an opportunity to efficiently deliver licences and other related service to the people. Working together with GMA and RTMC, in just more than two months we have delivered this facility,” said Mamabolo.

“This additional capacity will make it more convenient for customers to access services. Last year we introduced two new smart DLTCs at Waterfall Estate, City of Johannesburg, and Eco Park in the City of Tshwane. These new generation DLTCs are the benchmark we are setting ourselves as we look at modernising our facilities across the province.”

How can I pay at the centre?

The centre provides full online and cashless services as part of the provincial government's commitment to exploring new technologies and process optimisation.

“The centre will not accept cash and it will be able to service four people at a time.”

Motorists can also request a time slot for when they want to make their way to the centre via the website.