Wanted: R126m jackpot winner to claim prize in Joburg

The search is on for a Powerball player who won a whopping R126m in Friday night’s draw.

The player from Johannesburg became the latest multimillionaire to scoop a life-changing jackpot on the back of a ticket wager of R22.50.

Ithuba said the lucky winner was yet to claim their jackpot from draw 1303.

“The winning ticket was played with a wager of R22.50 via the quick pick selection. The player is urged to come to the Ithuba offices to process their winnings.”

Ithuba said the draw had social media abuzz on Friday, with people discussing the huge sum up for grabs.

“We congratulate our latest multimillionaire, and urge them to come forward to claim their winnings,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

Mabuza urged all players to check their tickets.

“We urge other players to continue to check their tickets as there are a number of unclaimed tickets due to expire in six months. Winning tickets are valid for 365 days from the draw date,” she said.

TimesLIVE

