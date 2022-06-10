×

South Africa

Repaired Umhlanga River bridge reopens after floods

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
10 June 2022 - 12:09
More than 1,300 roads were damaged by the recent floods and about R6.3bn is required to repair the damage.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Repair and rehabilitation of the N2 and N3 national roads after the KwaZulu-Natal floods is well under way, the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) said on Friday.

Sanral's eastern region N2 programme manager Mabuyi Mhlanga said repairs to the section of the N2 over the Umhlanga River bridge were completed.

“We are able to open all lanes to traffic today [Friday],” he said.

The reopening was an indication that Sanral was working hard to restore the national roads network after the devastating floods.

“Repairs to the M4 and R102, which serve as alternative routes to the N2, are on top of the road repair priority list. We would like to thank motorists for their patience during the rehabilitation period. Sanral is working hard to bring the situation back to normal,” said Mhlanga.

Meanwhile, the payment of toll fees at the uThongathi and uMvoti plazas on the N2 remain suspended after a Sanral board resolution.

“This suspension is meant to assist communities affected by the closure of alternative routes damaged by the floods.”

