Fire at Eskom's Duvha power station

Unit 2 of Eskom's Duvha power station in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) caught fire on Monday morning.

According to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha, the unit had been offline for a general overhaul since January.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

“Eskom is investigating the cause of the fire, and the extent of the damage and the possible return to service. No injuries to personnel were reported,” he said.