×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Fire at Eskom's Duvha power station

13 June 2022 - 15:18
Eskom's Duvha power station in Witbank caught fire on Monday morning.
Eskom's Duvha power station in Witbank caught fire on Monday morning.
Image: Screengrab from Twitter/Riot and Attack Info SA

Unit 2 of Eskom's Duvha power station in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) caught fire on Monday morning.

According to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha, the unit had been offline for a general overhaul since January.

The fire was quickly extinguished. 

“Eskom is investigating the cause of the fire, and the extent of the damage and the possible return to service. No injuries to personnel were reported,” he said.

LISTEN | More darkness this winter as Eskom expects high power demand

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Extract: ‘Sabotage’ by Kyle Cowan

In May 2022, evidence emerged of sabotage at three Eskom power stations.
Books
1 week ago

More sabotage at Eskom's plants - Gordhan confirms incident at Hendrina

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Friday confirmed an incident of sabotage at Eskom's Hendrina power station in Mpumalanga.
Politics
3 weeks ago

What Ramaphosa, Zuma and Mbeki said about ending load-shedding

The three presidents have sung a similar tune about ending load-shedding over the years.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. Nedbank manager loses job after signing her own R28,000 expense claims South Africa
  3. Fed-up Cyril may pack his bags, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  4. IT tender cloud hangs over office of chief justice amid R225m contract News
  5. ‘I’m a hustler, but I didn’t steal the president’s cash’ News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech