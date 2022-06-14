Gauteng crime stats: Sexual offences increased by 11.3%, most were rapes

The number of reported sexual offences in Gauteng increased by 11.3% in the first three months of this year compared with the same period in the last financial year.

This was reported by Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela on Tuesday to the legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety. He was releasing the province’s quarterly crime statistics for the 2021/22 financial year.

Mawela cautioned that the numbers compared level 3 lockdown in 2021 with level 1 in 2022.

Sexual offences increased by 11.3%, with the number reported at 2,921.

Rape accounts for 2,267 of this number, an increase of 236 cases.

Attempted rape increased by 6.7%, with 64 cases opened.

Sexual assault increased by 10.9% to 529 cases and contact sexual offences increased by 7%, with 61 cases reported in the first quarter of the year.