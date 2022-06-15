×

Body of enduro biker found 1km from East London race course

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
15 June 2022 - 17:42
The body of a biker who went missing during an enduro race on Saturday was found 1km from the race course on Wednesday morning.
The body of a biker who went missing during an enduro race on Saturday was found 1km from the race course on Wednesday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Police in Gonubie, East London, have opened an inquest docket after the body of enduro biker Nicolas Klingekhoeffer, 37, was found by a farmworker on Wednesday morning.  

Klingekhoeffer disappeared during the Lilyfontein Funduro bike race hosted by the Lilyfontein School in East London on Saturday.

Organisers asked fellow racers earlier this week to review their video footage and look for him.

Klingekhoeffer’s body and his bike were found in the bushes about 1km from the race course by a farmworker, police spokesperson W/0 Majola Nkohli said.

Dear Funduro Community. We are still on the look out for our missing rider. Thank you so much to all the riders in our...

Posted by Lilyfontein Funduro on Sunday, June 12, 2022

