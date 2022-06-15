Driver killed in early morning Centurion crash

A motorist was killed in a collision between an SUV and a heavy duty vehicle in the early hours on Wednesday on the N1 northbound near the John Vorster off-ramp in Centurion.

Emer-G-Med said the 2am crash caused the articulated vehicle and SUV to leave the roadway, overturning before crashing into a steel support structure.

The driver of the SUV was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead by paramedics. The passenger suffered minor injuries.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.