'I tried to call, she didn't answer': Mother's relief after kidnapped daughter rescued from car boot

“I am grateful to God my daughter has returned.”

These are the words of a mother whose worst fears were realised when her 30-year-old daughter was allegedly kidnapped on Monday and bundled into the boot of her Audi Q2 by bricklayers renovating her home at De Aar in the Northern Cape.

The victim, an employee at the Pixley ka Seme district municipality, was rescued hours later at a Grasmere filling station more than 700km away on the N1 south of Johannesburg.

“I just want to thank everyone who helped in the search for my daughter, from the police, family members and everyone who helped in the search,” the victim's mother said on Thursday.

She had visited her daughter at home on Sunday afternoon but could not stay over as the property was being renovated.

“During the night — I think around 7pm — I tried to call her but she didn’t answer,” she said.