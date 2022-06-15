Thomson Reuters launches investigation, halts work with SA partner

Global media and services company Thomson Reuters has suspended work with a South African subcontractor following a newspaper report that focused on an alleged conflict of interest related to the awarding of a R225m government IT contract.

The Sunday Times reported that Thomson Reuters, having won a contract from the office of the chief justice (OCJ) to supply court software, subcontracted 30% of the deal, as SA law requires, to a local company, ZA Square.

ZA Square had been created five days after Thomson Reuters won the contract, and its three directors were all senior employees at the OCJ.

The OCJ told the paper the three directors played a role in the selection process, which led to the granting of the contract by the OCJ to Thomson Reuters.

As a result, the OCJ and Thomson Reuters have launched investigations into the paper’s allegations that the three directors set up ZA Square and got a slice of the lucrative deal because of their knowledge of the contract.

In a statement on Monday, Thomson Reuters said it “operates with the principles of trust and integrity” and was looking into the matter “with the utmost seriousness”.