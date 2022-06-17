×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gautengers, brace yourselves for colder days ahead: weather report

17 June 2022 - 10:00
Weather forecasters says Gauteng residents can expect more cold weather in the coming days. File photo.
Weather forecasters says Gauteng residents can expect more cold weather in the coming days. File photo.
Image: 123rf

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace themselves for more cold weather until Wednesday next week.

The regional weather forecaster announced on Thursday that temperatures will dip with a strong possibility of storms. 

In parts of Gauteng, temperatures reached lows of 0, -1ºC and -2ºC, according to a report issued by the SA Weather Service.

The announcement comes after Gautengers emerged from the coldest night of 2022 on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching a low of -3°C in Vereeniging and -1 °C in Johannesburg. Pretoria reached a low of 1°C. 

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said it is on high alert and urged residents to take care with heating devices that may be hazardous. 

Exercise caution with heating devices in this chilly weather affecting Johannesburg. Do not leave heating appliances or fires unattended. Tragedy happens in a matter of seconds,” it said.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told Newzroom Afrika emergency services are monitoring informal settlements. 

“We are monitoring vulnerable communities, which are our informal settlements. The issue of illegal power connections is becoming a problem and we urge residents to report these situations because they are not only dangerous to themselves, but to the residents around them and they cause devastating fire incidents.” 

Mulaudzi said emergency services are raising safety awareness in communities. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cold front brings heavy rain, wind and localised flooding to Western Cape

Cape Town’s disaster risk management centre was on high alert on Monday as a cold front brought heavy rainfall across the city.
News
3 days ago

Batten down the hatches, forecasters say icy weather is on the way

The SA Weather Service says the Western Cape will be the first area affected by a series of cold fronts but most of the country will feel the chill ...
News
1 week ago

JENNIFER PLATT | I’m not journeying anywhere or risking anything, but I’ll read the books

From Elon Musk’s risks to Saray Khumalo’s mountains and much more, this is what I’m curling up with in winter
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We have sides hidden under a mattress. It’s a steal’ — Nando’s throws jab at ... South Africa
  2. Pump up the pain — July looks set to deliver another big fuel price increase news
  3. Arthur Fraser meets the Hawks to ‘assist’ with Ramaphosa investigation South Africa
  4. KZN’s former Treasury head Sipho Shabalala found guilty of corruption, money ... South Africa
  5. 'EFT only': Phala Phala Ankole auction will not accept any cash South Africa

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...