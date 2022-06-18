WATCH | Cape Town residents mop up after a month's rainfall in one day

“Everything is damaged here. This water was even higher on the first day. If you see this line, that is how high the water was. The rain didn't seem to be that much, but it seems like the river was overflowing and rushed in this direction. This fridge no longer works. The microwave survived because I put it on top of the fridge. I don't even want to touch the wardrobe because it is swollen with water. If I touch it, it will just collapse.”

Hill-Lewis said the municipality is working on unblocking stormwater drains as a matter of urgency to ensure that stagnant water runs off.

“The very high rainfall — up to 128mm of rain fell at the Newlands rainfall station within a 24-hour period on June 13 — stretched the city’s stormwater infrastructure beyond capacity. The infrastructure is designed to manage runoff from rain events, but in cases of consistent and heavy rainfall as we have experienced since Sunday evening, the system becomes flooded,” the city said in a statement.

But residents of Joe Slovo, one of the affected areas, are concerned about what other support they are likely to get.

Standing on the open patch of land that used to hold her shack, Megie Mthi explains how her home was almost washed away.

“My home used to be here, but then the rain came at night and we got washed away. My neighbours came to rescue me because we were about to be washed away. I really need help to find a safer place to stay,” she said.

TimesLIVE

