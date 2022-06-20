×

South Africa

Soweto protesters force ReaVaya buses to a halt

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
20 June 2022 - 06:46
ReaVaya bus services in Soweto have been suspended. File photo.
Image: Supplied / MAN TRUCK AND BUS SA

Protesters in Soweto have brought ReaVaya bus services to a halt.

In a tweet on Monday the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) said all buses have been prevented from leaving the depot.

Buses already on their routes were reportedly forced to return to the depot.

The CoJ said all Reavaya services in Soweto had been suspended.

This is a developing story

