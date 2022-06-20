Soweto protesters force ReaVaya buses to a halt

Protesters in Soweto have brought ReaVaya bus services to a halt.

In a tweet on Monday the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) said all buses have been prevented from leaving the depot.

Buses already on their routes were reportedly forced to return to the depot.

The CoJ said all Reavaya services in Soweto had been suspended.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

