×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Lebogang from Bangladesh'? Hawks nab home affairs official for issuing fraudulent passport

21 June 2022 - 11:00
The Hawks nabbed a home affairs official who issued a passport to a Lebogang from Bangladesh.
The Hawks nabbed a home affairs official who issued a passport to a Lebogang from Bangladesh.
Image: 123RF/ Instinia

The Hawks have nabbed a home affairs official who issued a fake passport to a Bangladesh national, Fahim Kazi, in the name of “Lebogang Ndlovu”.

The department launched an investigation into Kazi after he was arrested while trying to leave the country via OR Tambo airport last month.

The official who issued the fraudulent passport is on suspension.  Her disciplinary hearing is scheduled to take place this week. She was arrested in Benoni, Gauteng. If she is denied bail, the department said it will arrange with correctional services for the disciplinary hearing to be held at its premises. 

Kazi had applied for asylum in December 2015 but his application was declined after the department found he was not in need of asylum. He had appealed against the rejection. 

During his arrest, he was found in possession of a travel permit purportedly issued by the Bangladeshi government. The permit is dated April 26 2022.

The department flagged this because he could not have been issued any documentation by his government because he is supposed to have run away to seek asylum in SA. 

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi condemned fraud in his department. 

“We are determined to root out corruption in all its forms in home affairs. We will stamp out the use of fraudulent documents by people who do not deserve them. We will continue to arrest citizens and non-nationals who engage in the production of fraudulent documents,” said the minister. 

Motsoaledi warned locals who sell their identities that doing so will result in them losing their status in the country and their rights to basic services.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Consensus reached by ministers in government committee and trucking stakeholders

An action plan was adopted to address challenges facing the road freight industry after agreement was reached between the road and freight ...
Politics
17 hours ago

Truck drivers not a scarce skill in SA, says labour minister Thulas Nxesi

There is no shortage of skilled truck drivers in the country, employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi said on Monday.
News
20 hours ago

South Africans who sell their identities to foreign nationals lose their status in the country: Motsoaledi

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has warned South Africans against selling their identities to undocumented foreigners.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold and wet weather predicted for large parts of SA early next week South Africa
  2. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  3. Body corporate slapped with costs order after judge slams gate on sequestration News
  4. ‘So easy’ to rob the president, says heist ringleader News
  5. Sardine fever hits KwaZulu-Natal south coast South Africa

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...